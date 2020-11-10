There's a new, exciting vision for Joplin's Memorial Hall evolving, but it's worth remembering just what — who — we are memorializing there.
On one of the walls inside the 95-year-old building is the honor roll of men (and one woman) who died during or because of World War I, which ended Nov. 11, 1918.
There's William Hink, a 24-year-old private who became the first Joplin man to die in combat in the summer of 1918. He was a miner who had recently begun working for the city's street department.
There's Dee Preston Craig, the last Joplin man to die in combat, in Siberia, killed June 22, 1919. He and several others in his company died trying to rescue other Americans who had been taken prisoner. Among those who turned out for the funeral after his body was brought home were men who had fought in the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.
Pvt. Joe Orr Brasher is on the wall. He drowned in the sinking of HMS Otranto off the coast of Ireland, after it was rammed by another troopship during a storm, resulting in the deaths of 470 soldiers, most Americans. And seaman Fred Wilson, who downed in the sinking of the USS President Lincoln after it was torpedoed by a German submarine.
Several Joplin men died at the same time on the same day near Chaudron Farm in France when their machine gun battalion was hit by Germans. Killed during that action near the farm were Sgt. Alvin Beasley, 2nd Lt. Corwin Corder, Cpl. Frank Fannon and Pfc. Ralph Storey. Also killed in that fight was Pfc. Lawrence DeWitt, of Carterville. Five other men from the same company, either from elsewhere in Missouri or from Oklahoma, also died during that fight.
Lt. George Call, a Marine, had seen action at the battle of Belleau Wood in July 1918, considered by historians a turning point in the war. He later wrote to family that after that battle only fragments of his uniform survived. He was killed in in action on Oct. 4, 1918.
Pvt. Robert Thurman, a 21-year-old University of Kansas student, enlisted in March 1917, before the United States declared war. His father, A.W. Thurman, was a well-known Joplin attorney, and the family lived in the Olivia apartments at the time of their son's death. Robert Thurman was with the 110th Engineers, part of the 35th Division. The American Legion post in Joplin would later be named in his honor. He is among a number of Joplin men who were buried in France.
Also on the wall are the names of dozens of others whose cause of death is listed as disease, many of them dying either of pneumonia or influenza as part of the worldwide pandemic a century ago.
Also on the wall is the name of Hettie Sheperd, a Red Cross nurse who died at Camp Pike, Arkansas, in 1919. Her cause of death is not listed, but Camp Pike had been the site of a deadly influenza outbreak, claiming more than 460 American soldiers.
On Veterans Day, of all days, we thought their names and their stories should be remembered.
