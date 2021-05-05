The Joplin City Council, in a 9-0 vote on Monday night, lifted the last remaining restrictions on businesses that it put in place because of COVID-19.
They did agree to keep the plan active should there be a need to return to restrictions; we’ll hope and pray that the worst is behind us.
Let’s take a minute to thank members of the City Council for their willingness to wrestle with some tough, no-win questions, acknowledging these were hard calls at times that led to vilification and even a recall attempt. In the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, people can disagree on what actions are needed for the welfare of the community and on government overreach, but here’s one thing we should all agree on: Members of the Joplin City Council were motivated by a desire to do right by the community, even while they disagreed.
There is, however, one last thing for the City Council to do: debrief.
Step 4 of the Joplin Response and Recovery Plan does not involve restrictions. What it calls for is an analysis of what worked and what didn’t work, and what lessons we can take away from this episode that will serve us next time.
And there will be a next time.
Did masks help? The answer to that one may be the easiest. We think so.
But what about restricting businesses? A tougher question, to be sure; it would be good to appoint a task force of business leaders and health professionals to assess what worked and what didn’t and report back to the council.
What about schools? Churches? How do we balance the emotional, academic and spiritual needs of the community with the risks during a pandemic?
What we can say for certain is that no side has all the answers. In the midst of the pandemic, it was at times tough to talk to one another. Maybe now that will get easier. Now — while passions have cooled but while the wood is still green — seems like the ideal time to start these conversations.
