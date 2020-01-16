Oklahoma is to be commended for joining a group of states finding a way to help victims of sexual assault better monitor the status of their cases.
The state has adopted a new electronic system for victims to track the location and status of their rape kits, the common term for forensic exams conducted to gather evidence of a sexual assault. The system is operated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after legislation last year created it.
"I'm hoping it will hold all of us accountable to make sure that we don't let victims fall through the cracks," OSBI's Andrea Fielding told reporters.
If the system works as it's designed to, that will be the primary benefit — to keep rape and sexual assault cases from languishing in the criminal justice system, to help prevent rape kits from going untested and gathering dust on a shelf.
But it will only work if law enforcement agencies participate and give victims that access. So far, 159 of more than 350 law enforcement agencies in the state have registered with the system, despite being required to start using it as of Jan. 1, the Associated Press reported.
The discrepancy could mean that not all agencies have had rape kits come through for processing yet, or that they're not aware of the new system. The state clearly has some more education and notification to do, and it has emailed agencies about the changes and is conducting training events.
This victim-centered system should be part of all states' handling of rape kits and sexual assault investigations.
It is already planned and under development in Missouri, where Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has proposed to use part of a federal grant to create an evidence tracking system that would allow stakeholders, including victims, to track the progress and location of a rape kit throughout an investigation and prosecution.
The internet-based system would be offered for free and would "provide a statewide picture" of the handling of rape kits in the state, Schmitt said late last year during a news conference on the status of untested rape kits across Missouri.
“This ensures that kits are not lost or delayed in transit from one organization to another and empowers the victims to follow the progress of their case,” his office said at the time.
Victims of sexual assault and rape deserve to know that their cases will be treated seriously and promptly and that their rape kits will be tested accordingly. By offering tracking services, states can ensure transparency and trust in the processes meant to protect them.
