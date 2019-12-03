So you've hit up your favorite stores on Black Friday, and you've purchased the discounted TV at Best Buy, the kids' Christmas gifts at Target and the new smartphone at Walmart.
Your holiday shopping is well on its way to being complete.
But the season of need is just ramping up for many people, and so is the demand for services from organizations that meet those needs. That's why we encourage you to keep local charities and nonprofits in mind this season — and especially on Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday follows the same trend of monikers as the past few days — Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday. It was launched in 2012 by the New York City-based 92nd Street Y to promote charitable giving and all-around goodwill.
Since then, the movement has blossomed around the world. Giving Tuesday 2018 was recognized in more than 150 countries and brought in more than $400 million in online donations for community organizations across the globe. In the seven years since it was launched, more than $1 billion has been raised just in the U.S.
On this day, we challenge you to pick a local charity (or more than one, if you're able) and contribute your time, talents or resources to it. Many are offering easy ways to donate via online platforms or their websites and Facebook pages, but we doubt anyone would complain if you simply picked up your checkbook and paid them a visit in person.
And there are lots of ways to interpret the spirit of Giving Tuesday. If you can't contribute financially, can you perform a random act of kindness as a way of giving back to your community? Or maybe you can't commit to giving right now, but can you plan on donating in a few months?
Studies have shown that people who participate in Giving Tuesday become more inclined to participate in giving year-round. Let's make this the season where we give back to our community and ensure its success moving into 2020.
