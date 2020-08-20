We were heartened Tuesday to discover that more than 8 of every 10 people encountered in more than a dozen Joplin stores chosen at random were still wearing masks, even though the Joplin City Council had the night before lifted the mask ordinance. Some stores require masks, but many do not.
Still, at 84%, that’s down from an earlier survey, done the week after Joplin’s ordinance went into effect, that found compliance at nearly 93%.
Ordinance or not, we think there are plenty of good reasons to keep masks on, particularly as thousands of children prepare to gather for school, which starts Monday in Joplin, and as thousands more come here from far and wide to attend area colleges and universities.
This summer, researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science published in the journal Physics of Fluids the results of a study on the effectiveness of masks and social distancing.
Using a technique called flow visualization along with a laser light sheet and a mixture of distilled water and glycerin, they were able to visualize droplets expelled from a mannequin’s mouth while simulating coughing and sneezing.
Without a mask, the mannequin could project droplets from coughing and sneezing up to 12 feet within approximately 50 seconds. Moreover, some tracer droplets remained suspended midair for up to three minutes.
• With a bandana, droplets traveled 3 feet, 7 inches.
• With a folded cotton handkerchief, they traveled 1 foot, 3 inches.
• With the cone-style mask, droplets traveled about 8 inches.
• With the stitched quilting cotton mask, they traveled 2.5 inches.
In short, masks coupled with social distancing work; social distancing without masks is not of much use.
Ordinance or not, when it comes to masks, we urge Joplin to keep it up.
