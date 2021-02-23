Hard to believe, but a year ago this week, here's what what we were saying about COVID-19:
"The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA ..." President Donald Trump tweeted.
Asked if people should stay away from San Francisco's Chinatown, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said: "That’s what we’re trying to do today is to say everything is fine here. Come because precautions have been taken. The city is on top of the situation."
The late Rush Limbaugh, a year ago this week, said: “Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. ... The coronavirus is the common cold, folks.”
A year later, we have crossed the threshold of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.
Only heart disease (659,041 deaths in 2019) and cancer (559,601 deaths) kill more people annually than COVID-19 killed last year.
All of our U.S. deaths during World War II, combat and noncombat, came to about 405,000; total U.S. deaths during the Civil War came to about 650,000, according to the VA.
In other words, COVID-19 in a year went from something we did not take seriously to one of the largest casualty events in U.S. history — perhaps third behind the 1918 flu epidemic and the Civil War.
Last month, more than 4,000 people died in a single day because of COVID-19 — more Americans than died at Pearl Harbor, more Americans than died on D-Day, more Americans than died on 9/11.
Yet, in that same year, not just one but multiple companies developed vaccines — setting a record of another kind.
Governments at the federal, state and local levels are behind an unprecedented but not perfect effort to get shots into the arms of Americans.
By summer, they say, every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.
To all those who lost family and friends — our condolences.
To all those on the front line, from doctors and nurses to other essential workers — our admiration for your selflessness.
And to all the scientists who worked to develop the vaccines and give us the tools to fight back — our thanks.
There is much to be anxious about — we are not through this pandemic — but there are many reasons to be hopeful that the worst is behind us and that better days are ahead. We need to stay the course, take precautions, wear masks and get vaccinations as soon as we are able.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.