The Parks and Stormwater Sales Tax Committee has made a good call in the way it is splitting funding.
The plan is to use 55% of the tax money on parks and 45% on stormwater issues in Joplin, should the tax be renewed this summer.
And it should.
The tax, which has been around for 20 years and has twice been approved/renewed by voters, has traditionally spent a larger share on stormwater improvements than on parks because there was a more immediate need for flood reduction and a number of expensive projects.
Splitting it 55-45 in favor of parks this round will mean about $23.4 million for park projects and $19.9 million for stormwater projects.
Some of the top park projects on the city's list include:
• Splash pad and other features for Ewert Park.
• A 5- to 7-mile mountain biking trail and other work at Dover Hill Outdoor Recreation Complex.
• Beautification program to increase landscaping and flowerbeds, signs and other projects at city parks. The city also would install security lighting and security cameras at parks.
• Paying the operating costs of the Joplin Athletic Complex, which were not included in the tax when the complex was built in 2008 at $600,000 a year or a total of $3 million over 10 years.
• Building phase 2 of the Tin Cup Trail.
• Converting softball fields to turf at $800,000.
The committee will make a recommendation to the Joplin City Council on May 10, after which the council will move to place the quarter-cent sales tax renewal before voters for another 10 years. We think their recommendation is a good long-term balance.
This tax has been a great investment for Joplin and deserves support when it comes up for renewal later this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.