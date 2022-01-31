Lawmakers need to pass supplemental funding for Missouri’s Medicaid expansion; some legislators are instead looking to limit the program’s reach. That should stop.
Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, has proposed a constitutional amendment to give lawmakers legal authority to determine the amount and recipients of Medicaid funding, effectively determining Medicaid eligibility and defeating the purpose of the amendment voters passed in 2020 expanding eligibility for the program. If the measure passes the General Assembly, it would be placed on the November ballot.
Smith — the House budget committee chairman — and his colleagues should be focusing on passing a supplemental spending bill necessitated by their shenanigans last session that sought to kill the expansion by refusing to pay for it. Under current law, Medicaid eligibility includes people earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. GOP lawmakers last year blocked funding for the expansion. Gov. Mike Parson halted the expansion because of the funding shortfall. A court order reversed that action, requiring the state to start enrolling the expanded pool of applicants who began to receive benefits in October. Medicaid funding will run out in mid-February, according to budget director Dan Haug.
Smith’s proposed amendment would make the financial maneuvering he engaged in last session constitutional, letting lawmakers choke off the program in the budget process. Lawmakers are also including work requirements for those who receive coverage under Medicaid in the proposed amendment.
Smith and many of his colleagues who oppose Medicaid expansion have sought at every turn to stymie the broadened program approved by Missouri voters. They have deflected and delayed endlessly to thwart the will of the people. By the end of 2021, 38 states had expanded Medicaid, including Missouri. The program has seen more than 50,000 new enrollees so far and could expand needed health coverage to an estimated 275,000 residents who now qualify.
The opposition purports to be based on cost concerns, but the bulk of the cost of the new coverage will be covered by federal funds. Expanded coverage can actually reduce the cost of needed health care as it moves people who had no coverage out of emergency rooms and into the care of family physicians. The expansion also makes Missouri eligible for $1.1 billion through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Legislature needs to focus on implementing this program, not undercutting it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.