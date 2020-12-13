Tens of millions of dollars in potentially forgivable loans have flooded into the Joplin region since Congress first approved the Paycheck Protection Program back in March.
These loans — which are forgivable if the recipient maintains a certain level of jobs or pay — were given to local small businesses, restaurants, nonprofits, churches, and medical and dental clinics, just to name a few. Loan amounts ranged from just under $150,000, which was the top threshold in this month's release of data by the U.S. Small Business Administration, down to just a few hundred dollars.
Large or small, the loans have clearly made a difference here.
Need proof? Just talk to a local business owner like Mike Wiggins, who owns Granny Shaffer's restaurant and received nearly $150,000 for his business. At the start of the pandemic, Wiggins had laid off 35 full- and part-time employees. After his loan came in, he rehired nearly all of them and was back in business, he told us. That's 35 people in our own community, working to support themselves and possibly a family, who were able to keep a job during a time of economic hardship and who will be able to pay their bills and put food on the table.
And if the local unemployment rate can be used as an indicator of whether the Paycheck Protection Program has worked in preserving jobs, then it looks like it has. Unemployment in the Joplin metropolitan area was at 3.5% in February and March, at the beginning of the pandemic, and peaked at 10.6% in April, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. But after April, the unemployment rate began to fall each month, hitting 5.9% by August and 4.2% by September, where it remained in October.
The program was needed for small-business owners and their employees everywhere to persevere amid a shattered economic climate — and it will continue to be needed for the foreseeable future as the pandemic continues to worsen. We're unlikely to face another shutdown as we did in the spring, but some paycheck protections could be necessary as the virus spreads, causing workers to quarantine or isolate themselves if they have contact with an infected individual.
As Congress debates another coronavirus stimulus package, one of the top priorities should be another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans or something similar. Local workers would benefit from the additional financial assistance and job security, and it would help keep our economy healthy.
