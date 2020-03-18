A tip of the kepi to both the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust and The Conservation Fund, which teamed up recently to save an important bit of history just across the Missouri line.
The two groups acquired the historic 140-acre Williams Hollow Farm on the north side of Pea Ridge National Military Park, and they plan to donate it to the National Park Service in the near future.
If you look at a map of the park, you'll see a puzzle piece missing on the north side. The farm is surrounded on three sides by the Civil War battleground, and this tract was identified as a conservation priority for the National Park Service as far back as 1963.
Marson Nance, director of land protection and stewardship for the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust, told us that the property, besides being integral to the events in 1862, also includes a stretch of the historic Telegraph or Old Wire Road.
"That area also was part of the Trail of Tears and an important part of Native American history as well."
Keeping the property undeveloped and putting it in public ownership will also help provide additional protection for tributaries in the Elk River watershed.
So that's yet another win.
Next up: Fundraising by supportive groups, including the Pea Ridge National Military Park Foundation and National Park Foundation, to help recoup the acquisition and maintenance costs of the two groups that stepped up to grab the site when it was on the market. That's our chance to help.
Pea Ridge — called the battle that saved Missouri for the Union — is an important reminder of the sacrifices made by Americans in previous generations to keep the nation united.
Our thanks to both groups for helping save this piece of history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.