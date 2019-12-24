In the winter of 1914, the world was at war, and political enmity was high, especially among troops fighting on the Western Front.
But suddenly, at Christmastime, a miracle happened. We’ll let the 2nd Northamptonshire Regiment’s Lance Corporal Cooper take it from here:
“Now what I am going to tell you will be hard to believe, but it is quite true. There was no firing on Christmas Day, and the Germans were quite friendly with us. They even came over to our trenches and gave us cigars and cigarettes and chocolate, and of course we gave them things in return.
“Just after 1 o’clock on Christmas morning, I was on lookout duty, and one of the Germans wished me ‘good morning and a merry Christmas.’ I was never more surprised in my life when daylight came to see them all sitting on top of the trenches waving their hands and singing to us.
“Just before we came out of the trenches (we came out of them on Christmas night) one of them shouted across, ‘Keep your heads down, we are just going to fire,’ and they sent about a dozen bullets flying over the top of our heads. Now who would believe it if they did not see it with their own eyes? It is hard enough for us to believe.”
Another letter from J. Reading, a British rifleman, also tells of the miracle:
“My company happened to be in the firing line on Christmas Eve, and it was my turn — with a noncommissioned officer and four others — to go into a ruined house and remain there until 6:30 on Christmas morning.
“During the early part of the morning, the Germans started singing and shouting, all in good English. They shouted out: ‘Are you the rifle brigade; have you a spare bottle? If so, we will come halfway and you come the other half.’
“At 4 a.m., part of their band played some Christmas carols and ‘God Save the King’ and ‘Home Sweet Home.’ You could guess our feelings. Later on in the day, they came towards us, and our chaps went out to meet them. Of course neither of us had any rifles. I shook hands with some of them, and they gave us cigarettes and cigars.
“We did not fire that day, and everything was so quiet that it seemed like a dream.”
In the midst of the worst war to date (with approximately 25 million killed or wounded over the four-year conflict), peace and goodwill were possible for a moment, as evidenced by those firsthand accounts and others courtesy of the U.S.’s National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Kindness and kinship reigned on a day when even the bitterest enemies put aside their differences in the interest of fellowship, setting a standard for us in a new political turmoil more than a century later.
From the trenches to today, let’s keep that spirit alive. Merry Christmas, and best wishes for a peaceful holiday season.
