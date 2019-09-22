Happy Banned Books Week!
No, we're not celebrating the fact that books have been challenged and banned over the years. And neither are your local libraries, many of which will post displays or offer activities in honor of Banned Books Week.
Rather, we are honoring our freedom to read whatever materials we choose, while recognizing that many books have been targeted for a variety of reasons and reminding ourselves that nothing good comes of such attempts at censorship. Trying to censor books or ban them altogether is a direct assault on our First Amendment right to the freedom of speech.
It's troubling to us that many books and materials now are being challenged simply for offering diverse content, as the Globe reported today on its front page. That diversity takes many forms — it could be an alternative political viewpoint, an LGBTQ character, a plot based on religious differences or themes mired in racial inequality.
In our view, it's precisely because these books are diverse that they hold great value to society. We all benefit when we learn about others who are unlike us. And it's important for different segments of our community, especially minority populations, to see themselves represented in media.
We respect that people have different beliefs. If someone doesn't want to read a book about a gay couple, for example, then they don't have to. But trying to get the book banned for all other readers flies in the face of some of the freedoms we hold most dear in this country.
So in honor of Banned Books Week, we encourage you to pick up your favorite banned book — maybe an old classic such as Mark Twain's "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" or Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird." Or maybe you'll broaden your horizons and try something new, such as the young adult novel "George," a book about a transgender girl that became the most challenged book of last year.
By reading a banned book, you'll exercise your freedom to access information, your freedom of expression, your freedom of speech.
As a newspaper, we will always stand in defense of those freedoms.
