The Missouri Department of Transportation has submitted a draft report to the federal government to outline its plans to add charging stations along the state’s interstate highway system.
The plan calls for using $100 million in federal money to build electric vehicle charging stations to close the gaps between the existing stations to no more than 50 miles.
The funds are part of a national effort to curb emissions and boost the number of battery-powered vehicles on the road.
Missouri is in need of the stations. Although the number of electric cars and trucks are a small percentage of vehicles on the road now, adoption of the vehicles has been increasing. That trend is expected to accelerate as the vehicles’ pricing continues to drop and federal incentives recently approved make battery-powered autos more attractive to consumers.
Missourians have been adopting the vehicles. The state ranks seventh in electric vehicle use, but the uneven availability of charging stations is a roadblock that must be overcome as more drivers travel farther abroad.
Charging location data from the Department of Energy shows a concentration of stations in more densely populated areas and more affluent areas of the state.
Concern about the lack of available stations for long-distance travel has been cited as one of the concerns preventing some consumers from adopting electric vehicles. The plan MoDOT submitted will go a long way toward expanding EV charging infrastructure, smoothing the road for current and potential battery-powered automobile drivers.
The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that more than 8,000 additional charging ports will be needed within the next several years as electric vehicle use increases. The MoDOT plan will focus on situating stations at priority locations after conducting a yearlong review to determine the best spots. That seems a practical approach.
Congress has dedicated $5 billion over five years to help states build the infrastructure needed to support electric vehicles to reduce the exhaust from fossil fuel-powered cars and trucks that contributes to climate change. Missouri’s draft plan is a key step toward coordinating to that effort in our state.
The target is a “safe, reliable, accessible, sustainable, innovative Electric Vehicle charging system that supports transportation choice, for a healthy environment and economy,” according to the draft report.
We look forward to the day such a system is in place in our state.
