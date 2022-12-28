With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, many people are stocking up on champagne, picking out their festive outfits, purchasing the silly “2023” hats and noisemakers, and wrapping up the loose ends of 2022.
Now is also the time to plan for your safe return home after all the festivities. If you aim to celebrate the arrival of the new year with drinks, then look for a way home that doesn’t depend on you getting behind the wheel.
Alcohol-related traffic crashes tend to increase around holidays, and one of the worst offenders is New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.
During the Christmas and New Year holiday periods, we often see a rise in drunken driving deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Just one drink before driving can be dangerous because alcohol impairs thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination, the government agency says. A blood alcohol concentration of just 0.02 can lead to a decline in visual functions and an ability to perform two tasks at the same time.
Nationwide, alcohol-impaired fatalities in 2020, the most recent year for which data were available, represented 30% of total traffic fatalities, according to the National Safety Council. That percentage jumped to 49% specifically during the New Year’s holiday period that year, the council reported.
But it doesn’t have to be that way.
Do the work now, before you head out on Saturday night to your parties: If you’re planning on drinking, put the numbers of area taxi and driving services on speed dial in your cellphone so you can access them easily on Saturday night, or ask a friend or family member to commit to being the designated driver.
If you’re planning on serving the drinks, don’t be afraid to confiscate your guests’ car keys and make sure they have a safe ride home, or give them a place to crash for the night.
And if you’re on the roads, buckle up and call 911 if you see a drunken driver.
Prioritize your safety and the safety of others on New Year’s Eve. Don’t drink and drive.
