It was great to learn last week about plans for the former downtown Joplin Family Y.
A family real estate investment firm — Blue Haven Homes — recently closed on the 100-year-old building and announced a $5 million project to convert it into apartments.
"We will try to redo it as a historical building, and to do that, we have to get it on the national register, so it will be September or October before we can even start the rehab process,” one of the partners, Sawyer Smith, told us.
That is most welcome news, coming as it does on the heels of the distressing announcement about the Olivia — the developer did not receive the hoped-for state tax credits and warned that the building might not survive until another round of tax credits is allocated next year. Heartbreaking.
The old Y, 510 Wall Ave., closed more than three years ago.
Sawyer Smith, one of those involved in Blue Haven, said they have been involved repairing and updating older homes, and this is a more ambitious venture.
“This summer, we decided to do a bigger project," he told us. “We said, ‘Let’s start looking for an old historic building to redo for apartments.’”
“Downtown Joplin is coming to life more recently, so we want to do our part.”
The family has hired historic preservation contractor Jeff Neal to be the general contractor and developer, which is more welcome news. Neal Group Construction has saved a number of downtown buildings and was honored two years ago by Missouri Preservation, a state-level branch of the National Historic Preservation Trust, for “significant achievement in the field of historic preservation.”
In the end, Smith and his partners envision some commercial space on the lower level, with 50 one-, two- and possibly three-bedroom units.
“Hopefully, we would like to keep the pool and a good portion exercise areas,” Smith said.
It could be a fun place to live.
The goal is to have the building ready for occupancy in 2023.
This is a win for Joplin. With the new courthouse going in down the street and with construction of the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex to begin early next year, there's a lot to celebrate downtown.
