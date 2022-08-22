Civility has been in short supply for the past few years, but a recent announcement hopefully indicates that residents can expect more of it in the Missouri Senate.
In a recent news release, five incumbent members of the state Senate’s conservative caucus said the group was disbanding, as it was no longer needed given the outcome of the Aug. 2 GOP primaries.
The success of candidates backed by the group inspired the members to say in a statement, “Moving forward, there is no need for us to be defensive about passing good legislation — we believe the class of Republican nominees vying to fill open and existing Missouri Senate seats would demand the same results we have been looking for these past four years.”
Even without endorsing the group’s agenda, this response has to be regarded as good news. The caucus had engaged in guerrilla parliamentary maneuvers over the last two legislative sessions to make lawmaking difficult.
In the 2022 Senate session, lawmaking was so hindered that the Senate, in frustration, ended its session early.
The caucus prompted such chagrin that Sen. Bill White decried the “infighting,” led by the “obstructionists” while speaking at an Eggs and Issues breakfast in Joplin.
Politics by its nature is often contentious, but lawmakers should be working for the public good. The goal should be to tackle the issues and problems facing our state rather than to torpedo one another.
Vindictiveness and infighting are not only ugly but poison the well of goodwill that lawmakers must draw on to work together.
While a measure of healthy skepticism is justified, the disbanding of the group that organized adversarial actions that stymied even broadly accepted and needed legislation is good news.
This board has often called for more civility in the political arena. Our system of representative democracy functions best when competing concepts are openly weighed in the marketplace of ideas. That marketplace operates best when the focus is on principles rather than personalities, when disagreements address goals and methods rather than name-calling and mudslinging.
As we have said before, governing our state works best when we start “by having open and honest conversations with one another and being civil, even when we might disagree.”
We hope to see more of that in the Senate in the upcoming session.
