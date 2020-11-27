The mad crush of Black Friday might be muted this year. In an effort to keep shoppers safe amid the pandemic, retailers have already been releasing their deals, staying closed on Thanksgiving Day and promoting online sales.
But there's another group of retailers that will be spotlighted the following day — small-business owners. The day after Black Friday has become known as Small Business Saturday, and it exists to encourage shoppers to visit their locally owned businesses for their holiday gift needs.
There are plenty of small businesses in the Joplin area, and many of them are hoping for a solid Christmas shopping season after an uneven 2020, which was beset by economic uncertainty fueled by shutdowns earlier in the year. Dollars spent at local businesses stay in the community, supporting the tax base here and ensuring that the livelihoods of our friends and neighbors continue.
Shoe store Sophie in downtown Joplin is among the small businesses hoping to attract shoppers during the final weeks of the year. “We hope people will get out and come shop locally,” manager Jade Thompson recently told the Globe. “They can do so knowing they are supporting families and helping to grow their community.”
Kirsten Anderson operates Lennons, a women's boutique, also in downtown Joplin. She temporarily closed the boutique during citywide shutdown mandates last spring and is optimistic that business will pick up for the holidays. “2020 has been rough on everyone, and I think being able to actually have a reason to buy and to get out and experience the festive feel that comes with holiday shopping is going to be a bit of an escape for some,” she told the Globe recently. “It’s much-needed retail therapy for sure — this year more than ever.”
One more note about Small Business Saturday this year: If you're shopping at any of the small businesses in Joplin, you'll have to wear a mask. The city recently reinstated an order requiring residents, with a few exceptions, to wear masks when out in public, and the mandate relies largely on businesses within city limits for enforcement.
Some people have already sworn off all shopping in Joplin until the order is rescinded. This attitude is shortsighted and punitive. Even if you don't support the city's mask mandate, why punish the local small-business owners who are only trying to comply with the order they've been given?
If we want our small businesses to not only survive the pandemic but also to thrive in spite of it, then we need to support them this holiday season. Pledge to patronize them on Small Business Saturday.
