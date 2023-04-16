If you read the Joplin Globe’s health page on Saturday, you might be inspired to head outdoors for some exercise and activity now that spring is here.
In his regular health column, Dr. Rob McNab notes that the recommended minimum amount of exercise most people should strive for is 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity five days per week, or 150 minutes per week. Just attaining that level of activity can help us feel better and help prevent chronic illness, he writes.
Luckily for us, the Joplin area has no shortage of runs and races coming up in the next few weeks if you want to not only walk, jog or run in the great outdoors, but also mix with other people and benefit good causes to boot.
Here are just a few of the upcoming runs that we know about:
• Lafayette House will hold its Breaking the Silence 5K and 10K races at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Landreth Park. Registration can be done at runsignup.com; fees are $40 for the 5K and $45 for the 10K.
Virtual runs also are offered for $35 and $40. The event will include a pre-race speaker, a survivors’ line, awards and free informational resources. Proceeds will help benefit Rapha International, which combats human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
• Missouri Southern State University’s kinesiology department will host a 5K Puppy Glow Run at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. Participants are encouraged to bring their own leashed dogs.
The kinesiology department has also teamed up with Golden Paw, a nonprofit rescue, adoption center and sanctuary in Joplin, to bring dogs for people to play, run and walk with during the event.
Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults; a T-shirt is included. Registration information is available on the MSSU kinesiology department’s Facebook page.
• The Joplin Humane Society will hold its third annual Fast the Furriest Joplin Drift 5K and one-mile fun run at 8 and 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at King Jack Park in Webb City. Leashed dogs are welcome to join with their owners.
Top finishers will receive trophies; all finishers will receive a medal. Registration fees are currently $30 and $40.
A registration link is available at joplinhumane.org. All proceeds will benefit the animal shelter.
• The Joplin Memorial Run is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, May 20. Registration fees are currently $75 for the half marathon, $50 for a 10K, $40 for a 5K and $10 for a kids’ run. Register at joplinmemorialrun.com.
The run aims to honor the 161 victims of the May 2011 tornado and celebrate Joplin’s resilience in overcoming the destruction caused by the storm.
Event organizers have donated more than $300,000 to area charities over the past decade.
