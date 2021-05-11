The Joplin Police Department is putting all of its officers through crisis intervention training; that is a good move, but it isn’t enough.
As we reported, few Joplin police had training in crisis intervention before an officer fatally shot a resident with mental health issues during a 2019 streetside struggle in a north Joplin neighborhood. That case led the department to offer crisis intervention training three times a year.
Now, all but a couple of trainees with the Joplin department have taken a 40-hour course organized by Ozark Center and a regional CIT council to help those who are experiencing emotional or mental turmoil and to help officers protect themselves while responding to aid a person in crisis.
“After going through this training, they can recognize the signs and symptoms so they can respond accordingly,” said Capt. Will Davis of the professional standards bureau at JPD.
About 20% of all adults in the U.S. and Missouri experience a diagnosable mental health illness each year; about half will experience a mental health disorder over a lifetime, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Coalition for Behavioral Healthcare. Yet social attitudes can lead to a reluctance to seek treatment and delayed care results in needless suffering and even death.
Further, care reduces the likelihood of bad outcomes in police encounters. Though they number fewer than 1 in 50 U.S. adults, individuals with untreated severe mental illness are involved in at least 1 in 4 and as many as half of all fatal police shootings, according to a study by the Treatment Advocacy Center, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating barriers to the timely and effective treatment for people with severe mental illness.
Police training should reduce the likelihood of a tragic outcome during a mental health crisis. But the police are called when something has already gone seriously wrong. The best hope is to intervene sooner.
Treatment is needed, but changes in attitudes and increased support for those coping with mental illness are also essential. Community efforts can help those with mental health challenges and reduce the cloak that often hides such issues from society.
In such an effort at Missouri Southern State University, two students launched a club for others struggling with their mental health. Real About Well-being is a student-led organization meant to ensure the mental health needs of students are being met. RAW is organized by Haylee Pyburn, a junior psychology student, and Christine Ibeagi, a junior majoring in health promotion and wellness. These students are to be applauded, as are other such efforts. They can highlight underserved communities in mental health care and advocate for better access to resources regarding mental health.
And those resources are a good investment. After all, care is cheaper than court dockets, jail or prison. And care is certainly better than suicide or a tragic encounter with officers.
Our community, our state and our nation need to support and help people coping with mental illness before the crisis that leads to police intervention.
The police efforts are needed, but community efforts are needed even more.
