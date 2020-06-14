How can so many be calling to defund the police? On the face of it, the call seems foolish. We need a force to deal with serious and violent crimes: assaults, robbery, rape and killing. They are our first responders, meant "to protect and serve," as the motto goes.
But some high-profile national cases of police brutality or excessive force have renewed reform efforts and makes the call to “defund the police” a rallying cry at recent protests.
Let’s make it clear. We respect and support police officers. Most perform their duties admirably, and many acts of heroism are documented each year throughout the country by law enforcement officers who save lives, console victims and risk their own lives in dangerous situations.
It is unfair to project negative stereotypes to all officers based on the misconduct of some. Most police abhor the heinous brutality like what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis. Joplin Police Chief Sloan Rowland said the video “evokes a visceral response of disgust, disbelief and anger” from him and “every law enforcement officer I have spoken with here.” He said it does not align with the values of the Joplin Police Department, and for that we are thankful, and we commend him for speaking out and walking with protesters.
Still, a systemic problem does exist, at least nationally. Black males make up 24% of those shot by police and constitute 40% of unarmed people shot by police, even though black Americans make up about 13% of the U.S. population. And those numbers are only shootings — George Floyd and Freddie Gray wouldn’t even be counted.
And the use of excessive force has been evident in incidents such as the Floyd killing, and just this weekend in the killing of a black man who fell asleep in the drive-thru lane of a fast-food restaurant by Atlanta police.
So what can be done? Repeated commission reports and reform attempts have sought to reduce violence and resolve racial injustice in policing — in 1919, 1935, 1943, 1967, the ‘70s, the ‘90s, 2015 and more — but here we are again. These efforts have failed to stop acts of brutality. Why?
Much of it lies in the courts.
A standard on use of force from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals tells juries, “You must judge the reasonableness of a particular use of force from the perspective of a reasonable officer on the scene and not with 20/20 vision of hindsight." That’s a standard that enshrines police perspective in law. It almost always results in police acquittal in criminal brutality cases. Another barrier is qualified immunity, a legal principle that protects police from civil liability.
Police power must be tempered by accountability. Those the state empowers with deadly force should be held to at least the same standards as everybody else by prosecutors and courts.
Historically, there was little accountability in cases of excessive force, but in some recent incidents, there is evidence change is at hand. Misconduct is not being tolerated. In Minneapolis, four officers are charged in Floyd’s murder. In Buffalo, two officers who pushed a 75-year-old man to the ground at a protest have been charged with assault. In Philadelphia, a captain was charged with assault for using a baton on a college student at a protest there.
Some police departments around the country have already taken steps to reform — striving to build a police culture from a “warrior” to a “guardian” mindset, and activist groups such as Campaign Zero have released specific steps in their 8 Can’t Wait project, which outlines eight steps to reduce police violence, including banning strangleholds, demilitarizing forces, intervention policies and community oversight.
The digital video camera — in every pocket in addition to those body cameras — has been the most effective tool against police misconduct. Allegations have been made and denied for generations, yet we now have the truth at the hands of every witness with a cell phone. Body cams should be required for all arrests. Joplin has them already, but not all police forces do.
Some who claim they want to “defund” the police really want to restructure, or shift more funding to social services to handle the many social problems that police are required to deal with on a daily basis. Police have become the go-to service for any disruption. Law enforcers are called to tackle social ills such as homelessness, mental health issues, substance abuse matters and family crises. There should be more funding for social services, and let police focus on just catching the bad guys.
Defund the police? No, thank you. All communities need the police. Crime is not going away, and fewer police could reduce public safety or slow response times. But in the wake of the Floyd killing, a nationwide conversation has started, fueled by protesters and joined in some cases by the police themselves. This is how positive change happens.
