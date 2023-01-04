There is plenty of reason to be cautious right now when it comes to COVID-19, as most of the data we have available to us suggests that the pandemic is far from over and many in the community are infected.
COVID-19 community levels were listed Tuesday as high for Barton County and medium for Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties in Southwest Missouri; were listed as medium for Cherokee County and low for Crawford County in Southeast Kansas; and medium for Ottawa County in Northeast Oklahoma.
Community levels, issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are based on the COVID-19 case rate, new COVID-19 hospital admissions and the percentage of inpatient beds filled by COVID-19 patients.
Surveillance of genetic material from the virus that causes COVID-19, done via weekly wastewater sampling, also suggests that we should be using caution right now. In Missouri, sampling and analysis is a collaborative effort by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri.
For the week ending Dec. 28, the most recent week for which data was available, wastewater sampling showed the viral load increasing at the Shoal Creek treatment plant in Joplin, the Pineville treatment facility in McDonald County and the Nevada treatment facility in Vernon County.
Joplin’s two hospitals last week reported their numbers of COVID-19 patients were in the double digits, with a handful of patients on a ventilator.
Across the U.S., the number of new hospital admissions of patients with COVID-19 rose in December, according to data from the CDC. The seven-day average for the week ending Dec. 28, the most recent week for which data was available, was 5,639 new hospital admissions, up from 5,444 during the prior week.
Those are admittedly much lower numbers than the peak seven-day average of hospital admissions of 21,525, which was recorded in January 2022. But even 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations are too many when we know how to reduce our risk of severe illness or death from this disease.
Wash hands frequently. Take precautions such as wearing a mask when indoors or with a group. Get the COVID-19 vaccine and available booster shots. Stay home when sick or exhibiting symptoms.
All of these precautionary measures could help keep COVID-19 down this winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.