Missouri voters have to answer big questions in November; the five ballot measures put before us require careful consideration.
This election season, voters must decide on four amendments to the Missouri Constitution as well as whether to call a state constitutional convention to potentially overhaul the entire document. Residents should gather the best information available to make their choices, carefully considering each.
We can help. The full text of all five measures is printed on pages 5A-9A in this edition of the Globe and will be published again next Friday, Oct. 14.
The proposed amendments are: a measure to override constitutional restrictions related to state investments in municipal bonds or similar securities; a proposal to make recreational marijuana legal, regulate and tax it, and allow relief for those who faced penalties related to its possession or use; a measure to allow the state Legislature to set and require minimum funding for the Kansas City, Missouri, police force; and a proposal to make the Missouri National Guard a cabinet-level department and to give it a law-enforcement role “to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians.”
The fair ballot language for a “yes” vote on each question:
• Amendment 1: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to grant the General Assembly statutory authority to invest state funds and also expand the state treasurer’s investment options. Currently the Constitution grants the General Assembly no statutory investment authority and limits the treasurer’s investment options. This amendment will allow the General Assembly by statute to determine investment avenues for the state treasurer to invest state funds, as well as allow the state treasurer to invest in municipal securities.
• Amendment 3: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture, and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
The amendment would also allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged; along with imposing a 6% tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.
• Amendment 4: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the general assembly by law to increase the minimum funding for a police force established by the state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities. Currently the only police force established by the state board of police commissioners is found in Kansas City, Missouri.
• Amendment 5: A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to create the Missouri Department of the National Guard as a new state agency, headed by an adjutant general appointed by and serving at the pleasure of the governor by and with the advice and consent of the senate.
The editorial board will address these questions further as we near Election Day.
