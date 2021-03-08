We're not even a month past subzero temperatures in this area, and the first day of spring technically isn't until March 20, but it's not too early to start thinking about keeping yourself safe during severe weather.
In fact, experts say now is exactly the right time to make sure you're prepared for tornadoes, thunderstorms, flooding and other sorts of springtime weather that could be deadly and life-threatening. By the time the tornado sirens are sounding or the rain is steadily falling, it could be too late to think about safety.
By some measures, spring weather safety is a year-round chore in Southwest Missouri, where tornadoes can happen at any time if conditions are right. Remember just a month and a half ago? It was a Saturday afternoon at the end of January, and sirens were going off in Joplin and surrounding communities because of radar-indicated rotation as thunderstorms moved through the area.
But if you haven't thought about spring severe weather, now is the time. Preparation is key to keeping calm during inclement weather, according to Keith Stammer, the Joplin-Jasper County emergency management director.
To prepare:
• Make an emergency kit of items stored in airtight plastic bags. Kits could include water, food, a NOAA weather radio, flashlight, first-aid kit, extra batteries and a whistle. Also consider adding items to protect yourself from COVID-19, such as extra masks.
• Make an evacuation plan. Map out where you and your family would seek shelter in the case of a tornado, or how you would evacuate your home if there were rising floodwaters. Consider how your family will communicate with one another if you're not all together and whether individualized items, such as diet-specific foods or medications, need to be added to your emergency kit. Practice your plan with your family.
• Clean out your safe room and restock food or supplies there.
• Purchase a NOAA weather radio, which can keep you updated on all types of severe weather in your area, and make a daily habit of checking the weather forecast so you'll know what to expect.
We'll all breathe a sigh of relief when the season is over and the risks of these types of weather are reduced. But until then, be prepared. Taking these steps now can best protect you against Mother Nature later.
