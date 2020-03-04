Last year was no good year for weather.
The National Weather Service station in Springfield issued 115 tornado warnings within its 37-county area, which includes the far corner of Southeast Kansas as well as Southwest and south-central Missouri. It was enough activity to earn us a top three spot among the more than 120 weather stations around the country.
The Springfield station also issued 122 flash flood warnings, again, third highest in the nation.
We’d be OK missing out on medal contention this year.
The local weather service office also issued 382 severe thunderstorm warnings, and while that didn’t earn us a spot near the top, it supports what most of us know from our experience — we live in one of the most active weather regions of the country with some of the nation’s woolliest storms.
A quick summary of last year’s weather would include tornado outbreaks such as the one that hit Briarbrook, flooding from near-record rainfall and more.
That’s why we urge everyone to start taking weather events much more seriously, beginning this week, which is Severe Weather Awareness Week for Missouri. This is a chance to double check the preparedness kit, to get a weather radio if you don’t already have one, and to subscribe to the Globe’s weather text alert service available on our homepage, joplinglobe.com.
If forecasters are right, more wild weather is coming this year. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts another wet spring for the Midwest.
If the climate scientists are right, larger forces at work are going to make extreme weather more the norm, here and elsewhere in the country.
Stephen McCullough, Ozark Center’s emergency room enhancement coordinator, told us this week that he wished he had been better prepared for the disaster that slammed into Joplin in 2011. He was in a second-floor apartment, with no immediate shelter nearby. He told us he took shelter in a bathroom and that high winds sent a car crashing through his walk-in closet.
“I did not have this plan in place before, and it would’ve made life a lot easier because we were really scrambling trying to figure out what we had and what we could take with us,” McCullough said. “When you prepare, it really does help with your peace of mind, and you’re able to relax.”
“It would have made life a lot easier.”
Words we need to live by, especially in Southwest Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.