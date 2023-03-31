With potential severe weather forecast for today, and with this weekend launching us into April and the spring season, now is the time to prepare.
In Southwest Missouri, we tend to get the most tornado activity in April and May, although certainly we’re no stranger to twisters at any time of the year. But April could be particularly dicey, meteorologists are warning.
Severe storms, likely with deadly tornadoes, are forecast to rip across parts of the Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks. The first wave will hit Friday, and another batch could hit early next week.
At least the first 10 days of April will be rough, Accuweather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham told the Associated Press.
Of particular concern is this report from the Associated Press: The current persistent pattern of storm ingredients reminds Victor Gensini, Northern Illinois meteorology professor and tornado expert, of the April 2011 tornado onslaught that killed 363 people in six states, hitting Alabama hardest. We all know what happened here in Joplin the following month.
So take the time to prepare for severe weather. Refresh the batteries in your weather radios and adjust the settings on your cellphone for weather alerts. Put together emergency kits and make sure everyone in your home knows where your safe space is, whether it’s a storm shelter, a basement or an interior hallway.
Above all, take weather warnings seriously. When a watch is issued, keep your eyes on the sky and pay attention to what’s happening outdoors. When a warning is issued or when the sirens sound, head immediately to your safe space instead of to the front porch to watch the funnel cloud roll in.
For more safety tips, see what the American Red Cross has to recommend in today’s story on the front page of the Globe.
For an interactive map of community safe rooms in the area, head to the Globe’s website at joplinglobe.com, and let us know if any of the locations there need to be updated this spring.
