June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and JOMO Pride is joining in with an event starting at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Locker Room, 2331 E. 7th St.
An overwhelming majority of Americans — 71% — support legal same-sex marriage — an all-time high, according to a poll released June 1 by Gallup. That exceeds the previous high of 70% recorded in 2021, the polling firm said.
The poll shows public opinion on same-sex marriage has changed dramatically over the past few decades. When Gallup first polled about same-sex marriage in 1996, only 27% supported legalizing it. By 2011, that had increased to at least half of Americans. In 2015, the same year that the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges, it rose to 60%.
Support is rising across most demographics as well, even those who have traditionally been resistant. Adults 65 and older became mostly supportive in 2016, as did Protestants in 2017 and Republicans in 2021, Gallup reported.
Those are changes for the better, in our opinion, and worth noting this month for Pride.
Pride, first celebrated in 1970, has its origins in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a series of events between police and LGBTQ+ protesters in Manhattan, New York. The uprising began when police on June 28 raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, prompting thousands of protesters to travel to the bar over the following week in support of LGBT rights.
To be clear, that challenge is ongoing, even today.
• LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face intimidation, harassment and violence. As a community, they face higher rates of poverty, stigma and marginalization, putting them at greater risk for sexual assault, and they also face higher rates of hate-motivated violence, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
• In states such as Missouri, state law prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on protected categories such as race, sex and national origin excludes protections based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the Missouri Human Rights Act, has failed to pass the state’s Legislature for more than two decades.
• Lawmakers across the country continue to wrestle with the rights of transgender individuals and youths, regarding questions of restrooms, for example, and sports in school, which we as society are continuing to work through.
Yes, there is much work still to be done to achieve equality and acceptance for everyone. But in the meantime, and in the spirit of what the protesters at the Stonewall Uprising were fighting for, as well as those participating in JOMO Pride events, we can celebrate progress — and a majority approval in the public sphere of same-sex marriage is progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.