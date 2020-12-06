Not a good look, Joplin — that burned-out husk of a building along a busy street, lacking windows except for one dangling from the upper story.
Likewise for the ramshackle property on Schifferdecker Avenue where plastic has been taped across part — not even all — of the broken glass.
We're no fans of plywood and think that ought to be banned as a way to secure vacant homes and businesses, but this is worse.
Joplin, we can do better. We have to do better if we are going to grow.
That's why we applaud goals laid out by the Joplin City Council during a daylong workshop last week. After a listening tour, City Manager Nick Edwards asked the council to identify two or three priorities.
First up, and rightfully so: addressing declining neighborhoods.
Who would argue with that?
Finding ways to upgrade our housing stock and business buildings and to update aging neighborhoods received seven votes. A similar goal aimed at public properties of the city became the second priority with five votes.
The devil is in the details, of course, but this is going to a take a carrot-and-stick solution — incentives as well as ordinances — and maybe more of the latter than some property owners will favor, but even a cursory cruise through Joplin makes it clear that the city has been patient and lenient for too long.
Other priorities, by the way:
• Increase economic opportunities for all.
• Address homelessness.
• Reduce crime and increase safety.
• Create and grow resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city as well as to provide for infrastructure maintenance.
These all go hand in hand, of course. Better neighborhoods are safer and have lower crime rates. Boarding up open buildings will help with homelessness. Better neighborhoods attract businesses and workers.
Joplin needs a makeover — and what better time than now? The 150th anniversary of the city's founding is not that far away, in 2023.
