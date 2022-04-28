McDonald County High School is now the home to two new privacy pods, which are safe, noise-reduced spaces where students can talk to a counselor or unwind during a rough day.
The pods were donated by Ozark Center, the behavioral health services branch of Freeman Health System, and funded by a grant received after an EF1 tornado hit McDonald County in 2019. Officials with Ozark Center say the concept of privacy pods was designed for open offices, but the pods also can be useful in school settings to help bridge the gap in mental health services for teenagers.
Those who would spend their time sneering at the need for something like this should face the truth: Being a teenager in today’s world is hard, and getting harder all the time.
More than 1 in 3 high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2019, a 40% increase since 2009, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2019, approximately 1 in 6 youth reported making a suicide plan in the past year, a 44% increase since 2009, the CDC reported.
The COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years certainly didn’t improve things for teenagers. More than 4 in 10 U.S. high school students said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the pandemic, according to government findings released in March.
Several medical groups have warned that pandemic isolation from school closures and lack of social gatherings has taken a toll on young people’s mental health.
Having these pods available to them and needing to use them doesn’t make students weak, or soft, or “snowflakes.” Quite the opposite: Students who can recognize when they need to take a break to work through their feelings or their crises in a healthy way show great strength. It takes a certain type of courage to acknowledge to oneself that you need some help, and it’s a trait that will make you more empathetic to the needs of others.
Good job to McDonald County High School and Ozark Center for providing a new tool for students to use to cope with their mental health issues.
Those who use them to talk through their problems with a trusted adult, take control of their emotions or get their thoughts straightened out are to be admired.
