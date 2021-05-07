The residents and the city of Joplin have done a lot in recent years to better attract and retain qualified police officers; a recruitment incentive program approved by the Joplin City Council on Monday indicates a notable shift in those efforts.
It is a tough time to be recruiting officers. There is a national shortage of police officers and trainees. The Joplin department has 26 unfilled positions or officers who are on leave for medical reasons or for military service, so there is a clear need for help.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland asked the council to authorize a recruitment incentive program he had proposed to help attract applicants who transfer from another department or are already otherwise qualified to start work and do not need to attend police academy training. The city will pay $5,000 to a fully trained officer who hires on from another department or pay moving expenses for those who come to work at the Joplin department. Officers will commit to work here at least two years. The incentives will be paid in lieu of training costs for the experienced officers and will come from the city’s half-cent public safety sales tax. The program would also pay $1,000 to city employees for an officer referral that results in hiring.
Given the savings on training and the goal of gaining experienced officers in a difficult public safety hiring environment, the plan looks good to us. It also signifies a bit of a script-flip for law enforcement recruiting here.
The half-cent public safety sales tax and the half-cent city sales tax residents passed to retire the chronically underfunded public safety pension plan in favor of joining the statewide Local Area Government Employee Retirement System have made Joplin a more attractive city in which to work in law enforcement. That countered a trend the city had seen of poor retention of officers it recruited. Joplin in effect had been a training office for other regional departments. It is cost-effective to retain experience.
With this measure, the city seeks to become home to officers who have received experience in other cities. As long as leaders are screening carefully to ensure those coming are good officers with valuable experience, Joplin can go from losing trained officers to being the city that gathers experience and training from elsewhere — to being an employment destination for veteran officers.
This is a challenging time for policing and for law enforcers across the nation, but this looks like a good strategic move that can cement Joplin as a great place for experienced law enforcers to work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.