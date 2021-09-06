Birds of prey are in decline worldwide. According to a recent analysis of data from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and BirdLife International, researchers found that 30% of 557 raptor species worldwide are considered near threatened, vulnerable or endangered, or critically endangered.
Raptors matter. They are top-level predators that often reveal problems in their ecosystems before other species because their diet tends to concentrate environmental contaminants. These can come from pesticides or other chemicals used in the landscape or from control efforts of mice, prairie dogs, feral dogs and coyotes through poisoning. When they eat animals poisoned, the raptors are also killed. Sadly, people also sometimes target birds of prey because they see them as a threat to livestock.
Raptors depend on large areas of specific terrain suited to their hunting behaviors and are therefore sensitive to habitat loss.
Birds of prey also control animal populations and keep natural systems in balance. Further, efforts to protect raptor populations have the additional benefit of preserving broad swaths of natural habitat and of protecting a significant number of other species.
Though the results of the analysis aren’t good, it isn’t hopeless. The United States — and the Four-State Area — can offer examples of the successful preservation and restoration of raptors, including osprey, peregrine falcons, the California condor and bald eagles.
In a local example, osprey were never common in Missouri, and their population had fallen for decades because of pesticide use and hunting. But public and private conservation efforts have been paying off. Ten to 20 nesting pairs were documented across Missouri as of 2014; by 2018, Liberty had 11 osprey nest boxes in the Stockton Lake area alone, all of which were believed to be occupied. And because osprey eat fish, their increased breeding success depends largely on improved water quality and a healthy fish population.
Of course, the capstone of successful restoration efforts is the bald eagle, devastated by the effects of widespread DDT application.
The toxic and persistent pesticide was banned in the U.S. in 1972. The national symbol was also protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in 1972. The Endangered Species Act passed in 1973 further protected bald eagles, listing them as endangered. But the populations were so devastated that regional recovery plans and programs were necessary, including captive breeding and eventual release of the huge birds that began in the 1980s.
The effort took decades, but the bald eagle was finally removed from the list of threatened and endangered species on Aug. 9, 2007.
These and other programs show the losses can be mitigated and even reversed. We have successes to show the way.
The efforts are worthwhile and bring a number of benefits.
The path is clear. We must be willing to take it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.