Our children have too much lead in their blood. We as a state and we as a nation must work to change that.
A recent study by doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital and Quest Diagnostics found that more than 80% of Missouri children had some level of lead in their blood. In Kansas, 65% of kids had detectable levels.
There is, by the way, no safe level of lead in the blood, and the metal is especially dangerous for children.
The easy steps are already done. We have removed lead from house paint. We have stopped using it as an additive in gasoline. We have stopped making toys with lead, lead paint or colorants. We no longer install lead pipes for plumbing. We have identified and remediated big mines and smelters. We have cleaned up tailing sites — do you remember the big chat piles in our area? They are mostly gone now.
What is left to do? Some residents in Missouri and Kansas risk lead exposure from drinking water at greater rates than almost any other state, a report released this summer by the Natural Resources Defense Council found. Missouri is sixth nationally in the number of lead service lines — the pipes that carry water from water mains into our homes — of any state in the U.S. Broken down by population, Missouri is fourth — making lead piping a potential suspect in lead in the blood of our children.
Those living in newer homes on newer water systems aren’t generally at risk, but much of Joplin’s housing stock is more than 50 years old. But water in the Joplin area is naturally scale-forming and noncorrosive, according to Christie Barnhart, external affairs manager with Missouri American Water. “This means that calcium in the water coats the pipes it travels through and reduces the risk of lead leaching from the pipes,” Barnhart said in an email to the Globe.
However, the ultimate solution is to replace lead water pipes.
Barnhart said Missouri American has replaced approximately 3,900 such lines in Missouri and that the company’s goal is to replace all lead service lines in its system by 2030.
“We offer to replace the entire service line (including the customer-owned portion) during main replacement projects when we encounter a lead service line, at no direct cost to the customer, Barnhart said. “If we investigate a leak in a service line and discover it is lead, we immediately replace the entire service line. ... It’s simply the right thing to do.”
Of course, state law also allows utilities to petition for rate adjustments for infrastructure investments. However, the infrastructure bill moving through Congress includes billions to replace lead pipes, so that could help if that bill, already approved in the Senate, passes the House.
Regardless of the funding source, the lead pipes must be replaced. As Barnhart said, it is simply the right thing to do.
