A Missouri jewel — Blue Spring on the Current River — is being sacrificed for a corporate bottom line.
It has to stop now.
We applaud Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who last week sued Doe Run Resources Corp. following a pipeline rupture at the company's Sweetwater Mine and Mill in October 2014 that released 880 tons of a slurry of water and lead mine tailings into Adair Creek, which subsequently polluted Logan Creek.
"The pollution of Adair Creek and Logan Creek continued through April 27, 2015," the lawsuit alleges.
We have known for decades — nearly half a century now — that Logan Creek in Reynolds County is a losing stream, connected underground by the logic of karst topography to Blue Spring on the Current River in Shannon County. Anything that goes into Logan Creek ends up in the Current River.
The Current is, of course, that most sacred of Ozark waters, the country's first federally protected river corridor, the one previous generations fought hard to protect. It is the first river in the country ever discussed as being worthy of "national" river designation, and Blue Spring is a sapphire jewel in that park's crown. Discharging 90 million gallons a day, it is considered the bluest of all of our springs, known to native Americans as "spring of the summer sky." It is an echo of the original Ozarks.
Protecting the spring and the Current is a fight worth having.
And one long overdue.
Dye tracings as far back as 1972 demonstrated that water in Logan Creek, which is actually in the Black River basin east of the Current River, resurfaces in Blue Spring along the Current River. It is, according to geologists, "an excellent example of interbasin transfer of groundwater."
This, from a 2016 geological report: "Dye-tracing in 2008 revealed a subsurface connection between a losing reach of Logan Creek, downstream from the active Sweetwater Mine, and Blue Spring, 16 km (10 mi) to the southwest, on the Current River. Discharge from the mine complex composes as much as 68% of the discharge into upper Logan Creek, which eventually resurges at Blue Spring.
"This is changing water chemistry within Blue Spring and also the mineralogy and concentrations of trace elements in streambed sediments in Blue Spring and downstream in Current River. Sediments are enriched in cobalt and nickel, as well as galena and cerrusite minerals. Three breaches from the Sweetwater Mine tailings pile in 1977 and 1978 released mine waste into the karst system. Increased turbidity from these releases extended more than 64 km (40 mi) downstream in Logan Creek and into Blue Spring on the Current River."
Logan Creek, by the way, is on the state's list of impaired waters because of lead levels.
How was that ever allowed to happen in the first place? Too many compromises. Too many accommodations.
Right now, the Ozarks' best spring and its best river are being polluted to subsidize the profits of Doe Run.
It's a subsidy Missouri shouldn't allow.
The state has an opportunity to move aggressively, to do more than settle, a chance to effect real change that protects the region. Don't miss this moment.
