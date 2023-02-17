When Pittsburg State University announced its Block22 project several years ago, it promised to be a game changer.
Private-public partnerships would redevelop a corner of downtown and turn it into a mixed-use area that now contains student housing, co-working space, restaurants, a coffee shop, a conference room and the Small Business Development Center.
The success of Block22 laid the foundation for Pittsburg State’s newest initiative, announced last week: Gorilla Rising. This $50 million project, to be completed through grants and the same type of private-public partnerships that funded Block22, will move the Kelce College of Business to downtown Pittsburg and also help redevelop portions of the Colonial Fox Theatre and the historic Besse Hotel.
This looks to be another game changer for the university.
Moving the business school downtown makes sense and could offer a richer education to students that wasn’t available before.
Students tend to be fairly isolated on college campuses, but move their upper-level classes into the community and they will be surrounded by professionals and have real-world experiences at their fingertips.
The business community also stands to benefit from this arrangement. What better way to recruit and retain workers in your community than to mentor them and work alongside them as they’re finishing their degree, showing them all the opportunities that will be available to them once they graduate?
This initiative is a win-win for all involved.
It’s also something that we wish could be replicated in Joplin.
It nearly was, at one point. Missouri Southern State University previously had plans for the old library building on Main Street to turn it into a downtown campus, but those plans didn’t materialize and the building is now for sale again.
We believe the opportunity for a similar project is still there in Joplin if the funding can be obtained, university and city leaders are motivated and the stars can align to make it happen.
