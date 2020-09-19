There's no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all parts of life. But some people have shown that they're not willing to let the pandemic stop them from serving others.
We've seen some examples of that dedication and determination this week.
For starters, look at Joanne Wills, a 90-year-old volunteer with Bright Futures Joplin. She has volunteered at West Central Elementary School since 2002 and has logged an estimated 10,000 hours at that building completing tasks such as laminating papers, putting up bulletin boards and making copies.
You can imagine the effect the pandemic has had on her ability to volunteer. She, like most visitors, isn't even allowed in the building right now because of safety protocols put in place by the Joplin School District. But that hasn't stopped her — she now gets work delivered right to her doorstep by teachers, and when it's done, she simply drives it back to the school and drops it off.
Wills told us she started working when she was 13 years old and, even though she's retired, decided long ago to always keep busy doing something she loves. It's clear no pandemic was going to get in the way of that mindset.
As another example, we can look to Students for Sustainability, a student group at Pittsburg State University that is building a greenhouse and aquaponics system at Southeast High School.
In spring 2019, long before the pandemic existed, the group built an aquaponics system — mixing aquaculture, or the raising of fish, with hydroponics, or the growing of water-based plants — on campus. And the pandemic wasn't going to slow them down this summer, when they started asking how they could put this knowledge to use in their community.
The students have worked since the summer to build the structures at a local high school in an area that could be called a food desert, lacking access to a grocery store. The pandemic hasn't slowed them down; in fact, they're only limited now by their class schedules at Pitt State.
Still need a third example? How about the staff and volunteers of the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks who recently distributed more than 15,000 diapers to families in need in the Joplin area.
They told us that the pandemic and related economic issues have altered the group's normal distribution methods, but the need for diapers across the area has not changed. So there they were last weekend at Calvary Baptist Church, ensuring that the youngest among us will be safely and properly taken care of.
The pandemic has certainly changed things, but we are glad to see that it hasn't dampened the spirits of these volunteers to make their community a better place.
