About 20 percent of all adults in the United States experience a diagnosable mental illness each year; about half of us will experience a mental health disorder during our lifetimes, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Coalition for Behavioral Healthcare.
Those of us who don’t face our own mental health issues will be affected by the mental health challenges of a friend or family member.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since 1949, mental health groups have focused in May on efforts to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and to counteract the stigma associated with mental health matters.
This month, the COVID-19 pandemic makes those tasks more difficult because public events and in-person gatherings are risky and most are canceled or have been delayed. But the pandemic also is raising awareness of mental health as many of us are dealing with stress and anxieties related to the pandemic and the economic shocks — including broad job losses — that have accompanied it.
Mental health problems have consequences beyond their effects on behavior and coping. Research by the National Center for Biotechnology Information finds that mental health disorders are a leading contributor to mortality worldwide.
Suicide is a major cause of mental health-related deaths, and Missouri has a big problem in that area. Between 2003 and 2014, our state saw a 34% increase in suicides. In 2017, 21% of Missouri high school students seriously considered suicide — a result 4 percentage points above the national average — according to a survey conducted by U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Making the challenges facing our state more difficult is the fact that 90 percent of Missouri counties are federally designated mental health shortage areas, including Jasper and McDonald counties, and 61 percent have no licensed psychiatrists. The Globe will look more deeply at how these challenges affect Southwest Missouri in an upcoming editorial.
So what can you do during May to better understand and to promote awareness of mental health concerns? The Globe put that question to Diana Harper, vice president of National Alliance on Mental Illness in Joplin. Harper said the organization is working to reach families and caregivers in ways that don't require face-to-face contact during the pandemic.
"NAMI is currently scheduling two classes online to help family members deal with mental health challenges: Family to Family and NAMI Basics for parents or caregivers of people with mental health issues,” said Harper.
Family to Family is a free, four-session class for family, significant others and friends of people with mental health conditions to help them cope and make better decisions. NAMI Basics is a free, three-day education program for parents or caregivers of children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral difficulties. Harper said residents can call NAMI Joplin to learn more.
If someone you know could benefit from the class, show this editorial to them. If you could benefit from the classes, call NAMI Joplin at 417-781-6264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.