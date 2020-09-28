Is a fund a fund if it contains no funds?
The Missouri General Assembly and Gov. Mike Parson launched such a crippled creation in the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund approved in the recent special session and signed into law by the governor on Sept. 21.
The Missouri Senate approved the bill 29-0, and it passed the House 147-3. Clearly, our lawmakers see it as necessary by a wide margin, but they failed to put any money in the pot. The fund intended to help reduce violent crime will be monitored by the Department of Public Safety, but to be more than an election year stunt, money has to be available. Though the plan will likely bring in some federal support, the Legislature must make it a priority to pass appropriations for the fund.
State Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, who sponsored the House bill, said of the funding, “They can use those dollars to find housing for witnesses. Do all the necessary things that you need to get witnesses out of the harmful environment that they’re in.”
The drive to create a pot of money for witness protection came largely from the desire to curb increased violent crime in our state’s largest cities, and that is an essential goal. But there is also a need for it closer to home, particularly in the realm of domestic violence.
Each week, cases of spousal abuse and attacks on intimate partners are dismissed when the witnesses refuse to testify or fail to appear. We suspect the victims are often too closely tied to their attackers, unable to successfully extricate themselves, and subject to ongoing influence and intimidation.
Patterson’s words are compelling: “You need to get witnesses out of the harmful environment.”
If the fund could help keep these people at a safe distance from their abusers, we believe more of the cases could be successfully prosecuted.
For our money, that would be a very worthy use of the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.
