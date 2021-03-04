The Missouri Senate should approve a bill passed by the House to create an online financial database to increase fiscal transparency for local governments.
House Bill 271 would create a free, accessible, searchable and downloadable record of all expenditures by participating local governments. It would include for each municipality or county expenditure the date, amount, purpose and vendor — with a confidentiality agreement exception — and what governmental body did the spending.
A similar bill passed the House in 2020 but went nowhere as the pandemic took over legislative priorities.
The current bill passed by an overwhelming margin — 149-2 — in the House. As it should have. Taxpayers have a right to know what their local governments are doing, and this measure will make information easy to find.
Cities and counties would have the opportunity to post the information voluntarily. While the bill doesn’t mandate participation statewide, it lets residents require their local leaders to provide more financial information about government spending if those officials are reluctant to participate.
If passed, the bill would create by 2023 the Missouri Local Government Expenditure Database to be maintained by the Missouri Office of Administration.
While various cities indicate providing the information would increase staff work and carry costs, the information should be available anyway. Other states have passed similar measures and have found the costs were manageable.
Local governments need to keep residents informed about how their tax dollars are being spent. Open access to information on government spending curbs wasteful spending while it reduces the likelihood of abuses of the public trust. Further, an informed electorate can best make decisions on public policy matters that come before voters.
Area lawmakers should support the measure. If the Senate passes the measure, Gov. Mike Parson should sign it into law.
Joplin — as well as Jasper, Newton and other area counties and municipalities — should voluntarily join the database.
Transparency builds constituents’ trust and encourages responsible and responsive governing. It also keeps the government — and officials — honest.
