Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.