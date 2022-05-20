An amendment proposed for the November general election will give voters the opportunity to make Missouri elections safer, fairer and faster, restoring the franchise denied some voters while eliminating the need for runoff elections.
The top-four ranked-choice voting initiative petition has received enough signatures to be placed on the ballot, though it still requires certification and final ballot language approval. If passed, it would take effect in 2024.
The measure would eliminate party-specific ballots in primaries, instead listing candidates on a single ballot on which voters would select the candidate of their choice for each office. Voters who wish to vote for a candidate from a given party could continue to do so, but voters could select candidates for different offices without being locked into a single party’s ballot.
The four candidates in the primary with the most votes advance to the general election. There, voters would rank those four candidates by preference — first to last — or simply vote for their single choice for the office.
While single party voters could continue to vote as they alway have — a candidate’s chosen party affiliation would be listed so straight-ticket voters would still be able to do that — the ranked-choice system provides for an “instant recount” in races where no candidate was ranked No. 1 by a clear majority of voters. In that case, the No. 4 candidate would be eliminated, and the tallies of the second choices on those ballots parsed out to the other candidates. If needed, the process could be repeated with the No. 3 candidate. In the end, one candidate would win with a majority vote. Every time.
The ballot initiative also contains provisions to require voting-machine testing and certification before each election, to require the creation and maintenance of paper records of all votes cast and to allow candidate monitoring of the transfer, counting or auditing of ballots.
In too many races, some voters have no voice in deciding who holds a particular office because the race is decided in the primary. The measure would end that and also end party shifting for the purpose of picking the weakest opponent, something that Missouri has seen on occasion.
It should also end the stranglehold that motivated fringe or single-issue groups have had on the selection of candidates for the general election. Because primaries have much lower turnouts than the general, those with extreme views can push candidates to the fore, while those who appeal to more moderate voters are often silenced, pushed out of the process before their message is put to the broader electorate.
We have decried the dysfunctional state of our politics, the increasing concentration of power on the fringes of both major parties and the rancor even within parties. We have condemned the disenfranchisement where the officeholder is decided at the primary level and have heard increasing concerns about election security. This measure will address all of these concerns.
The measure is worthy of your support.
