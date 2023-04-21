It’s National Volunteer Week, an observance that honors the lasting contributions of volunteers and empowers us all to make a difference in our community.
This country couldn’t run without its volunteer base. Volunteer hours generated nearly $123 billion in economic value in 2021, with 124.7 million people helping at least once during the year, according to AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. Another 60 million Americans formally volunteered with an organization, giving more than 4.1 billion hours of service to their communities.
“Volunteering and service to community epitomize the core values shared by all Americans,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith said this week. “Volunteering has the power to unite people across differences and transform lives — for both those who serve and those who benefit from service.”
Why volunteer? AmeriCorps’ research has shown that it provides greater engagement in local communities; sparks increased participation in civic organizations, public meeting attendance and voting in local elections; and encourages donation to charities that rely on the goodwill of others to operate.
Joplin is no stranger to the volunteers of AmeriCorps. Our recovery following the May 2011 tornado would have looked very different had AmeriCorps members and volunteers not been working alongside us, helping us move forward. Joplin city leaders have said many times in the past decade that AmeriCorps volunteers were critical to those efforts.
Of course, the 2011 tornado provided some of the most dramatic volunteer opportunities available, and luckily you don’t need to embark on a grand or terrible journey in order to be a volunteer. All you need is a willingness to help wherever needed.
That could be at your local animal shelter, walking dogs or cleaning out kennels. It could be with your city government, giving of your time to serve on any number of advisory boards. It could be with your nearby school, serving as a lunch buddy to a child in need. It could be with the local food pantry, helping stock shelves and pack bags. Or it could be on your own time and schedule, picking up trash along roads and rivers.
If you’re not sure where to start, consider the Give 5 program, a new initiative of the Area Agency on Aging and United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas. Give 5 is a civic matchmaking program that connects current and soon-to-be retirees age 55 and older with meaningful volunteer opportunities that best fit their skill sets and passions.
Once they complete a series of training sessions through the program, new volunteers will have their choice of places to work from among nearly two dozen local nonprofits and charities, schools, and public service. To learn more, go to www.give5program.org.
