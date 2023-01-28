Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 26F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.