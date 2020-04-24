With most of our attention focused these days on the new coronavirus, it can be easy to forget that we are right in the middle of the season for another type of natural disaster — tornadoes.
Tornadoes can happen at any time of the year, but peak tornado occurrence generally is March through May, according to the National Weather Service. That means we are squarely in tornado season.
Unfortunately, Mother Nature has already reminded us as a nation that it is tornado season. At least 36 people across Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia were killed during a two-day outbreak, beginning on Easter Sunday, that spawned more than 100 tornadoes. Forecast teams checking for damage found 105 storm tracks that totaled more than 770 miles in all, the Associated Press reported; the worst storm was an EF-4 tornado that was on the ground for nearly 68 miles in Mississippi. Two more were killed in Alabama and Mississippi this week from suspected tornadoes.
The National Weather Services encourages everyone to do what we can ahead of time to prepare for these deadly storms. Before any tornado watch or warning is issued for our area, we can and should:
• Be alert to the possibility of severe weather. Most deaths and injuries happen to people who are unaware and uninformed.
• Keep a NOAA weather radio with a warning alarm tone and battery backup, and stay up to date on weather news alerts.
• Put together an emergency storm kit that includes a battery-powered radio, extra money, flashlight, batteries, bottled water, essential medicines, extra clothes, canned food, blankets and simple first-aid items in a waterproof container.
• Develop a plan for your family for home, work, school and the outdoors. Know where your designated shelter is located, and have frequent drills.
On that last point, remember that most — if not all — of our local community storm shelters plan to open to the public in case of severe weather.
But don't let COVID-19 prevent you from seeking shelter during a tornado. Have a mask and a small bottle of hand sanitizer ready to grab, if necessary, to take with you to a community safe room, and once inside, stay the recommended 6 feet away from others, if possible.
Taking the necessary precautions now can help us have a safer and more secure tornado season.
