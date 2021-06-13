Though the heat is brutal as our wet, cool spring turns hot and all that rain morphs into the excessive humidity driving the heat index into the stratosphere, there are still many reasons to be grateful.
Air conditioning tops the gratitude list this week. Having places to retreat from the swelter offers comfort and a haven when the weather outside overwhelms. Clean drinking water is on the list, too. Drink plenty of it; staying hydrated is a key element in fending off heat stress and worse.
We are glad to see the annual Kids Fishing Day return to Kellogg Lake in Carthage. The event coincides with the statewide free fishing weekend that continues Sunday. It’s a good day to wade in a cool stream and catch a few fish.
We are big supporters for renovating and restoring Memorial Hall. Good news came this week with the Joplin City Council’s adoption of a plan to ensure adequate parking for the historic venue. An agreement between the city and the Joplin Board of Education will transfer parking lots in that area owned by the school district to the city. The city manager said that two lots south of the hall would be given to the city if voters next year approve a $30 million bond issue to renovate the hall as a multiuse venue for recreation, performing arts, banquets and meeting space as well as special uses. An additional agreement provides for extra parking in another lot on an unlimited basis for special events. All that remains is for voters to approve the plan.
Finally, Flag Day is Monday. Remember to honor our flag as a symbol of our nation. On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” The anniversary of that resolution is now celebrated as our Flag Day. Fly Old Glory and remember the value of the freedom it symbolizes. Though America sometimes falls short of its ideals, the nation always seeks to secure the blessings of liberty. That is worthy of reflection.
Happy Flag Day.
