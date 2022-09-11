It is said that time heals all wounds.
But some wounds are too big and too deep to ever heal completely.
For Americans, today marks the 21st anniversary of the events that created one of our worst wounds in recent history.
On Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania.
In a single day, we lost thousands of innocent people, viewed by the terrorists as collateral damage in exchange for a direct attack on the country.
They were moms and dads, sons and daughters, friends and neighbors, just going about their regular workday business. They were first responders, many of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice as they sought to rescue others from the rubble and the wreckage.
As former President George Bush said during a speech at the dedication of the Pentagon Memorial: “One of the worst days in American history saw some of the bravest acts in Americans’ history. We’ll always honor the heroes of 9/11. And here at this hallowed place we pledge that we will never forget their sacrifice.”
The rest of us watched in horror as the day unfolded, our sense of security shattered and a collective sense of dread and mourning settling in. The wound had been opened, and we knew things would never be the same.
This was an act of war and it would mean mean thousands more deaths for Americans called to fight the war on terror.
In the months and years that followed, thousands more innocent people would be lost to illness and disease from the toxic exposure they suffered during the attacks, or the mental health issues that developed afterward. More people are now believed to have died from 9/11-related illnesses than from the direct events of 9/11 itself.
Even today, the wound is visible.
Most of us have lived some or all of the past 21 years in the shadow of 9/11. Some grew up without a loved one who otherwise would be here today; others went off to fight the war against terrorism in lands abroad.
Younger generations know only of the shadow, of a gaping hole in the NYC skyline and strict safety regulations when traveling by plane.
Will we as a nation ever heal from this wound?
Maybe. But that day is not today.
Today, we remember.
