We’d be remiss if we didn’t note the 75th anniversary of a momentous event for Southwest Missouri, the nation and the world.
On April 12, 1945, President Franklin Roosevelt died in office and Lamar-born Harry Truman became president.
“Harry Truman is a great American story,” his biographer, David McCullough, said in 2018, when he was honored with the Harry S. Truman Legacy of Leadership Award by the Truman Library Institute. “This is a life that is admirable.”
What lessons can we draw from this admirable American life for our time and our challenges?
Truman — although the only 20th century president who did not have a college education — was a voracious reader of American and world history, having consumed, he said, every book in the Independence Public Library.
“The most effective, best presidents we have ever had have all been students of history,” McCullough said, citing examples of men who lived through history, studied it deeply and, in more than a few cases, were first-rate authors of histories.
“I don’t think there is any aspect of education that matters more to effective leadership than a knowledge of what went before us.”
McCullough explained, “You have to know something about the patient you are tending to and something about medicine.”
In Truman’s case, that history included service in France as a captain of artillery in the 20th century’s seminal event — World War I.
As president, Truman was unafraid to surround himself with great men and to listen to their counsel, including George Marshall, whom Truman named his secretary of state.
Advised to think twice about the appointment before he made it and told that Marshall’s prestige would overshadow him, Truman shot back: “I’m the president and I want the best people around me.”
They did not always agree, but Marshall was wise enough to recognize in Truman the extraordinary character of the man. Marshall once toasted Truman: “I want to say here and now that there has never been a decision made under this man’s administration, affecting policies beyond our shores, that has not been in the best interest of the country. It is not the courage of these decisions that will live, but the integrity of the man.”
McCullough in both the biography and his speeches returns time and again to Truman’s personal and professional integrity, including his honesty, his loyalty, his humility and his understanding that politics was about service.
Seventy-five years after becoming president, the Lamar native offers us a way to measure our leaders today.
“As long as we don’t forget people like Harry Truman, and what they stood for and what they braved, and what they left us in the way of a legacy to live up to, as long as we do that,” McCullough said, “we’ll be on track, we will be continuing the American mission.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.