Rest in peace, Jim Tatum.
The father of Crowder College, Tatum died Tuesday at age 95.
After its founding in 1963, Tatum chaired the college’s board of trustees for 45 years.
“He is the heart and soul of Crowder College,” Andy Wood, who succeeded Tatum as board chairman, told us. “We lost the person, which is horrible, but he ingrained his heart and soul into this college, and we’ll always have that.”
A veteran of the Korean War, Tatum’s life was about service.
College President Glenn Coltharp told us: “He is truly one of those individuals that, if you are lucky, (you) get a chance to meet only once or twice in a lifetime.”
Olivia
There’s reason to hope that the Olivia may be salvageable after Monday night’s dramatic fire. We’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime there’s apparently renewed focus from city leaders on dealing with abandoned buildings, for public health and safety reasons as well as for economic reasons.
No doubt this will be a tough topic, but the conversation is overdue for Joplin.
We suggest this, now the law in Ohio: “No person shall use plywood to secure real property that is deemed vacant and abandoned.”
Simple. Succinct. Direct.
Some communities are requiring property owners use some tough plastic or polycarbonate on windows, called clearboarding, that also allows police officers and firefighters to see inside the building.
Our thanks to Joplin firefighters too, who worked through the night on the fire. If there is a path forward for this historic property, it will be because of them.
Route 66
Speaking of a paths forward for vacant buildings, the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma hopes to open a new bistro along Route 66 in Miami in a vacant building that 70 years ago was the old Texaco Service Station.
Chief Ethel Cook of the tribe told us: “Over the years, we’ve been trying to decide what to do with it. We had several different ideas, and they just never panned out. Finally this new board that we have came to the conclusion this year that we were going to do something about it.”
The plan is for a Route 66-themed diner from the 1930s and 1940s era with a gift shop representing all nine tribes in Northeast Oklahoma.
“We’re getting so much support from the city of Miami, the chamber and the whole town. People are so excited about it,” Cook told us.
Count us in. We’ll motor on down to get our kicks there as soon as it opens.
Commented
