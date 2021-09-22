History will get a chance to repeat itself in Joplin, for the sake of making the environment just a little bit better.
Crews from the Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc. project are scouring the old Hoffmeister house on North Range Line Road for any materials and fixtures they can repurpose for the three houses they’re renovating: the Schifferdecker, Zelleken and Rogers houses. So far, they’ve picked out the Hoffmeister house’s wood flooring, some cast-iron radiators and some window hardware, all of which can be reinstalled in one of the historic Murphysburg homes.
It’s an intentional strategy, according to community historian Brad Belk.
“We are an extremely disposable society now,” he told the Globe last week. “We have only one planet Earth, and when we make a decision which is irreversible to demolish a structure, in the essence of preservation we need to look at whether there are any components or building parts that could be reused or recycled.”
The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity also has plans to salvage some items from the old home, such as stair railings, bookshelves and sinks, for sale in its ReStore.
Everyone involved in this project has the right idea. Why let the rubble of this house go to a landfill when some of it can have a second life?
It’s no secret that the amount of trash and waste produced by Americans has steadily been increasing, to the point that landfills are rapidly filling and some of that waste is spilling over into streams, oceans and other places in the landscape where trash absolutely should not be.
The key to reversing that trend is what the Environmental Protection Agency calls the waste management hierarchy, which ranks trash management strategies in terms of how environmentally friendly they are. The best strategies, according to the EPA, are those that involve the three R’s that we’re all familiar with: reduce, reuse, recycle.
That’s exactly what is happening with the Hoffmeister house, and we appreciate the efforts of local organizations to preserve both history and the environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.