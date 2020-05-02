It's become clear over the past few weeks that even amid the coronavirus pandemic — or perhaps in some cases because of it — people continue to find new and innovative ways to connect with one another.
Just look, for example, at Isabel Read, who was featured in The Joplin Globe on Monday. The eighth grade student at Carl Junction Junior High School has created her own website where she has recorded and narrated video tutorials on a variety of online programs. It started as a class assignment, but Isabel has taken the idea and run with it, expanding her website and tutorials in the hope that her classmates and others will be able to access these programs for their schoolwork.
Caroline Capehart, featured by the Globe last week, is another example. The Frontenac, Kansas, teacher was scheduled to run recently in the Boston Marathon, but that race was postponed until the fall. So she created a "lemonade marathon" — based on the old adage: "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade" — and ran 26.2 miles around her students' neighborhoods so she could see them from a socially approved distance.
These two are proof that social distancing and the temporary closure of schools, businesses and other public facilities aren't the end of our relationships. We just might have to get a little creative about it, but we can still connect with our friends and neighbors during this difficult time.
Speaking of connections during difficult times, we'd be remiss if we didn't pay tribute to a man who was one of Joplin's best connections to the Catholic community after the 2011 tornado.
The Rev. Justin Monaghan, longtime pastor at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Joplin, died last weekend at age 79. He survived the tornado in the rectory near 25th Street and Moffet Avenue, even as the church, school and parish center around him were reduced to rubble, and he helped oversee construction of the new St. Mary's church and school on the west side of Joplin.
"Father’s conviction that St. Mary’s would rise again from the rubble left no doubt that it would come to be," said Tina Longnecker, a past president of the parish council. "For me and many other parishioners, he is the foundation on which the new church was built."
Monaghan lived his life well, and the new church and school will stand as a testament to his dedication to his faith and his community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.