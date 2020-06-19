We commend President Donald Trump for moving the date from June 19 to June 20 for his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic brought such events to a halt more than three months ago.
The move is a good one, reported to have been made out of respect for the date’s significance as Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States. Key supporters have said the president was unaware of the importance of the date to black residents when the rally was scheduled. The scheduling had felt particularly insensitive given that the rally site is adjacent to the Greenwood District in Tulsa, the site of a massacre of black residents in 1921 and the destruction of an area known at that time as the Black Wall Street.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday had asked Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to visit the Greenwood District ahead of their planned Saturday night rally at the nearby BOK Center. Stitt reconsidered and later said he and Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford advised the president not to visit the site because a visit by him would disrupt planned Juneteenth celebrations. Tulsa-area leaders from both parties have echoed their concerns, and the president again should listen to them.
The president isn’t the only American not fully aware of Juneteenth, but more of us are learning about it. The date has become an official holiday in a growing number of states. Juneteenth was made a state holiday in Texas in 1980, and 45 other states have made the July 19 date a state holiday or a ceremonial observance. Missouri recognized the holiday in a bill passed in 2003.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865 — more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation — Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger reached Galveston, Texas, with news of slaves’ freedom and the end of the Civil War, marking the first time the U.S. was a nation wholly free of ongoing chattel slavery.
There are celebrations each year in many communities, with the biggest in our state usually held in St. Louis and Kansas City. The holiday has been called America’s second Independence Day and the longest running African American holiday. It is often observed on the third Sunday of June, though many gatherings are canceled or more limited this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The George Washington Carver National Monument has previously offered a hourlong walking lecture about the history of holiday on the third Sunday in June.
This weekend, take time to recall the legacy of slavery in the U.S. and the importance of the end of that institution to our nation.
