An elected official in Oklahoma is trying to strip a public school teacher of her license for providing library access to her students, and attention should be paid to this case because of the chilling effect its outcome could have on some of our most basic rights.
Summer Boismier was a teacher in Norman Public Schools last year when she covered her classroom bookshelves in red paper with messages written in black marker in response to new district classroom library book protocols. The state alleges she wrote “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” and “Definitely don’t scan me” with an arrow pointing to a QR code to obtain a free Brooklyn Public Library card.
The state’s elected superintendent of education, Ryan Walters, has accused her of providing “access to banned and pornographic material.” The State Department of Education complaint also alleges that Boismier had three books on her classroom bookshelf that she “intended to make available to students” that Norman Public Schools “regarded as inappropriate” — “Gender Queer,” “The Bluest Eye” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”
The state has argued Boismier’s action violates Oklahoma teaching standards by “promoting explicit sexual materials to minors,” and by providing “unlawful racist instruction” in such a way that it violates the rules enacted under a new state law that proponents say prohibits the teaching of “critical race theory.”
But here’s the thing: Boismier didn’t give her students any books, objectionable or otherwise. She gave them access — to books on a shelf, to a public library, to materials that students weren’t being forced to read but could if they wanted to.
Because of her alleged infractions, Walters is pushing for the revocation of Boismier’s teaching license, a move the former teacher, who voluntarily resigned her position, plans to fight. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for April 21.
This situation should never have reached this point, and Walters is wrong for trying to create a case against the former teacher where there is none.
Where is the crime that Boismier allegedly committed that should result in her losing her teaching license? How did Boismier provide “unlawful racist instruction” and “promot(e) explicit sexual materials to minors” by giving her students access to a public library? The library itself may hold content that some deem objectionable, plus thousands of other titles that may be deemed perfectly fine, but we fail to see why Boismier should be threatened with such drastic discipline for her role in this.
A victory for the state in this case would be devastating for our rights to free speech and for public school teachers who should be able to help their students become critical thinkers, problem solvers and productive members of society, without interference from the state.
The best outcome would be for Boismier to retain her teaching license and for Walters to focus more on improving public education in the state of Oklahoma and less on pursuing perceived wrongs.
